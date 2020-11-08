Just 19 photos of Americans looking blissfully happy about their new president.

As sun sets on the White House, the streets of America have erupted in celebration.

On Saturday, local time, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US election following four nail-biting days. The now-President-Elect has won at least 24 states after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 electoral college votes required for the White House.

Crowds of Americans spontaneously took to the streets of US cities as the news broke, celebrating the end of the tumultuous Trump administration.

Crowds honked horns, beat drums, banged pots and set off fireworks to mark Biden's victory.

Here are photos from the streets of America right now.

People celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets, NW, after news outlets declared victory for Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate downtown near Trump Tower after several major news outlets declared Biden the winner in the 2020 presidential race against incumbent President Donald Trump on November 07, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Getty.