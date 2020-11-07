Joe Biden has just been elected 46th President of the United States.

With AAP.

We were warned it could take days to determine the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

But nonetheless, many of us have spent the last week refreshing news websites and holding our breath for the result to come through our screens.

Now, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States.

He won 24 states after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 college votes required for the White House.

In an IGTV posted to his personal account, America's next president had this to say: "America the Beautiful. America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Obviously this election success has also seen Kamala Harris officially become the first black woman to become Vice-President of the United States.

Harris shared a gorgeous heart-warming video of herself on the phone to Joe Biden saying, "We did it Joe. You're going to be the next President of the United States".