The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 20.

“That doesn’t make any sense to me in any event and we won’t be doing that here,” he said.

“Why would you get the system going, have the thing up and running and then essentially pull down all of the architecture that you’ve built, the culture that you’ve changed – why would you change that four or five weeks later?

“For example, the Grand Prix is in April, I don’t think there will be crowds at the Grand Prix made up of people who have not been double dosed."

Meanwhile, Victoria has opened its borders to fully vaccinated people arriving from Sydney, who will no longer have to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test when they arrive.

An update released by Victoria's chief health officer says there will be no more red zones in NSW from midnight Tuesday, with greater Sydney to become an orange zone.

Fully vaccinated travellers from the greater Sydney region, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Shellharbour and Wollongong, will still need an orange zone permit to enter Victoria. However Sydney is yet to lift its 14 day quarantine for Melbourne travellers.

Victoria reported a further 1749 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

The state continues to inch closer to its 70 per cent vaccination reopening target, with 68 per cent of people over 16 now having both doses.

Family desperate to find missing WA girl.

The family of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith has made a desperate appeal to the West Australian public for information as a police search enters its fifth day.

Cleo was last seen by her parents about 1.30am on Saturday in the family's tent at the Blowholes campsite on WA's northwest coast.

The girl was wearing a pink one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern. Her red and black sleeping bag is also missing.

Homicide detectives are assisting local police amid fears Cleo may have been abducted.