The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 20.

A train has been derailed and tipped onto its side in Wollongong, south of Sydney, injuring at least four people.
The front carriage derailed at Kembla Grange at 4am this morning, with the driver trapped for a short time as emergency crews raced to the scene.
#BREAKING: A train has been derailed and tipped onto its side in Wollongong. Four people have been transported to hospital. #9Today pic.twitter.com/aN3pcV3kjS— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 19, 2021
The driver and three passengers have been taken to hospital.
Vic opens to fully vaccinated from Sydney as unvaccinated told their freedom won't come until 2022.
Premier Daniel Andrews has warned unvaccinated Victorians will have to wait until 2022 to enjoy the same freedoms as vaccinated residents.
When asked on Tuesday if the state would consider having greater freedoms for the unvaccinated, in a similar way to NSW, the Victorian premier said this would not be likely.
Unvaccinated Victorians have been put on notice by Premier Daniel Andrews, as he warns that they could face restrictions well into 2022. Major events such as the Australian Open and the Grand Prix will require people to be fully vaccinated | @SimoLove pic.twitter.com/tKPGWtUzNd— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) October 19, 2021