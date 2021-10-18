Cleo, 4, went missing from her family’s tent in the early morning. It’s been more than 48 hours.

It's been two days since Ellie Smith last saw her four-year-old daughter.

The girl, Cleo Smith, was on a holiday with her family at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, north of Carnarvon in Western Australia, when she went missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her mother said she was last seen in their shared tent at 1.30am on Saturday, but by the time the family woke at 6.30am she was gone. There are reports her sleeping bag was also nowhere to be found.

Cleo, who was last seen wearing a pink and purple one-piece sleepsuit, was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Pleading for help, Ellie posted on social media on Sunday morning writing: "It's been over 24 hours since I last seen the sparkle in my little girls' eyes! Please help me find her."

In an earlier post, she described her daughter's disappearance as "very, very unusual".

"We are currently searching high and low with police, SES and locals," she wrote.

WA police Inspector Jon Munday said the family, who are from Carnarvon, arrived in the area late on Friday afternoon.

Air, land and sea search continued on Sunday morning with help from the SES and community volunteers. However, police say they are yet to turn up any answers.

"We are greatly concerned for the safety of Cleo and we aren't leaving anything to chance or ruling anything out," Inspector Munday said on Sunday afternoon.

"We are going as hard as we can for as long as we can."

Inspector Munday said he was "fairly confident" police were able to get the identities of all the people who were in the campsite at the time she disappeared, and gather information from dashcams and CCTV cameras in the area to "paint a picture of who was around here".

He also said detectives from Perth and Geraldton had arrived at the search area and despite the harsh environment, the weather was so far "conducive to someone surviving exposure to the elements".

However, he confirmed there are still no major breakthroughs in the search.

Carnarvon Shire president, Eddie Smith, told The West Australian that "the community is deeply concerned" for the family, who are well-known locals.

"Everybody is hoping for the best," he told the publication.

"It is a terrible feeling but I just implore everyone to remain positive and keep positive and keep thinking like that."

With AAP.

