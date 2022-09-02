An unpopular opinion on nature.

I’ve learned the hard way, over time, that it’s rarely a good idea to express an unpopular opinion. But the thing is, feeling a certain way about something when everyone else seems to feel the opposite way can make you feel like a total freak. So in the interests of feeling less like a freak, here goes:

I’m not that into nature.

I find it boring.

As I write this, I am in the Whitsundays, one of the most beautiful places in Australia. The water is bright blue. The sand on all the little islands dotted around is bright white. It is tranquil and objectively magnificent. Stunning even. And yet I am unmoved.

Would I rather be wandering around a shopping centre? Probably yes. Am I happier on my laptop, writing this than I just was going on a bush walk? I really am.

For a long time - my whole life actually - I have felt this was some kind of moral failing. Still do a bit and there’s a good reason why.

As a concept, the transcendent quality of nature is pretty popular. We are constantly told about its power to soothe, to inspire, to relax and to heal us. "You need to ground yourself in the earth," I’ve often been told by various nature-lovers who espouse the transformative benefits of taking your shoes off and reconnecting with sand or soil or grass or dirt.

On the odd occasion I have tried this, I don’t hate it.

Recently though, after my ADHD diagnosis, I’ve come to understand that the whole point of nature - its stillness, calmness, peacefulness - are all things my brain is allergic to. What are positive attributes for most, are negative for me. Relaxing literally makes my brain panic because it needs a lot more stimulation than nature can provide.

Obviously, I understand this isn’t true of everyone, not even everyone with ADHD but it has been something of an ah-ha moment to realise I’m not a superficial, materialistic twat just because gazing at a sunset or looking at the stars or contemplating a breathtaking view does not do it for me.

The energy and stimulation of an urban environment is more the speed my brain requires to function optimally. For example, on a bushwalk earlier today with my family, I picked a fight just to have something to occupy my mind. You should come on holidays with me. I’m super fun.