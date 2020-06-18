The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 19.

Police officer shot and killed in New Zealand.

Two police officers have been shot and one killed in Auckland, New Zealand.

A member of the public was also hit by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop around 10.30am in Massey, West Auckland.

Shots were fired at police, hitting two officers, and a member of the public was hit and injured by the offender's vehicle, police said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it was a "terrible day" for the organisation; "[It] is the worst news police and police families can receive."

The Police Commissioner said two men were in the car.

#BREAKING NZME understands a police officer has died after west Auckland shooting this afternoon. https://t.co/ZNk9OuMCYZ — nzherald (@nzherald) June 19, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement it was "devastating news".

"Our police officers work hard everyday to keep us and our communities safe.

"To lose a Police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their Police whanau," she said.

A large police presence is searching for the offender, who remains at large and is believed to have changed vehicles following the attack. Local schools are in lock down.

It is the first police death in New Zealand since 2009.

Australia faces state-based cyber attack.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australian private and public sector organisations are being targeted in a sophisticated cyber attack by a foreign entity.

"We know it is a sophisticated, state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the trade craft used," Morrison said at a Friday morning press conference.

"The Australian government is aware of and alert to the threat of cyber attacks."