Porn ban: You guessed it, the sex acts deemed 'not okay' are all about women's pleasure.

You’d think measures put in place to protect children, and reduce the insane degradation of women in pornography would be a good thing, wouldn’t you?

Except when it’s not.

New legislation in the UK has banned the depiction of a whole host of sexual acts in pornography, from choking and spanking “beyond a gentle level” to face sitting and the highly offensive act of female ejaculation.

The laws, which apply to purchased online pornography have supposedly been put in place to prevent the UK-based production and distribution of content “regarded as harmful for minors.”

Because apparently, a woman ejaculating is harmful to minors, but a man ejaculating is just fine. Face-sitting, which is most commonly depicted in plus size and BBW (Big Beautiful Women) porn has been banned because it is “life threatening”, an assertion many who actually practice face-sitting have described as “ridiculous”.

The full list of banned acts is incoherent and penalises female pleasure, as well as sexual activities that are prominent in the queer and BDSM (Bondage and Discipline Sadomasochism) communities.

Basically, it’s a shambles. A shambles reminiscent of similar censorship laws in Australia which passed in 2010.

These laws denied the existence of female ejaculation entirely, insisting that pornography that featured squirters was in fact “depictions of urination”. Furthermore, the Australian Classification Board described female ejaculation as “abhorrent”.

Censorship laws have also deemed certain shapes of vagina to be “too detailed” and forced pornographic magazines to photoshop women with visible labia minora, a move which has contributed to a rise in labiaplasty.

Contemporary pornography has a massive problem with women.

It’s too violent, too often.

Niche sex acts like facials are standard operating procedure and there is nowhere near enough emphasis on female pleasure. And don’t get me started on “lesbian” porn, which has about as much to do with actual lesbians as chicken Twisties have with a hen.