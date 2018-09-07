Uber has new rules. And flirting with or touching your driver could get you banned.

Uber has introduced new rules for drivers and passengers, some of which we definitely presumed were a thing anyway. You know, because of common decency.

But alas, the ride-sharing company has been forced to spell it for everyone out via updated community guidelines.

The new rules, which will come into effect on September 19, will see passengers who drop below a four-star-average rating blocked from accessing the app. According to the company, behaviour that might lead drivers to give low scores includes slamming the car door, keeping them waiting, leaving rubbish behind and not being courteous.

Yes, you can ultimately get your account reactivated if “you satisfy Uber of the steps you’ve taken to improve”, eg. by completing “a short educational exercise”. But maybe just don’t be an insufferable turd in the first place.

“[The rider ratings rule] is a vital step in maintaining an enjoyable experience for both riders and driver-partners on the app, and fostering an environment of mutual respect,” Uber said in its announcement this week.

Also in that vein, are the company’s rules around passenger-driver interactions.

“It’s OK to chat with other people in the car. But please don’t comment on someone’s appearance or ask whether they are single,” the guidelines read. “And don’t touch or flirt with other people in the car.

“As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That’s no sexual conduct between drivers and riders, no matter what.”

Hands and thoughts to yourself, people.