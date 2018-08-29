We asked Uber how many rape cases they've had in Australia. They couldn't tell us.

Warning: This post is about sexual assault and may cause distress for some readers.

Following the sexual assault of a Bondi teenager by an Uber driver at the weekend, Uber has said it cannot provide information on cases involving its Australian drivers.

In the US, the company pledged greater transparency around how many sexual assault cases its drivers were involved in.

This week a 37-year-old Uber driver was charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old passenger while she slept.

At 1.30am on Sunday, the man was working when he collected three passengers that booked his service from the city.

The 17-year-old female and her two friends were driven to Bondi where her two friends got out. The teen remained in the vehicle as she was being taken to an address at North Bondi.

It is alleged the driver sexually assaulted the teenager while she was asleep in the back seat of his vehicle. He was arrested on Monday and granted conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on October 25.

Writing in a May blog post, Uber said it was “turning the lights on” and changing the way it responded to sexual assault and harassment claims.

It said it was committed to “publishing a safety transparency report that will include data on sexual assaults and other incidents that occur on the Uber platform.”

When asked for this data by Mamamia, Uber said this release was related to the US and it doesn’t not have any data or numbers available to share in Australia.

A company spokesperson said Uber were always looking to improve safety and technology has enabled it to bring safety features such as GPS tracking of trips, information about the driver and rider in the vehicle.

They said Uber is serious about its commitment to helping end gender-based violence in its communities.

“We’ve committed to a global, multi-year, multi-million dollar donation to fund partnerships with leading sexual and domestic violence prevention organisations globally to support initiatives and the communities at work,” they said.