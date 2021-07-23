There are four types of perfumes. Here's how to know which one is for you.

There's nothing quite like finding a perfume that you love.

A signature scent has the power to evoke memories, change your mood, and just make you feel like you.

But with so many options to choose from, perfume might be one of the hardest beauty products to shop for (not to mention they all start smelling the same after a while.)

So if you're in the market for one, we've made things simple.

When it comes to fragrance, there are four main scent types, and once you know which one you associate with, it makes choosing your go-to spritz so much easier.

Here, we've categorised each scent type by their characteristics, along with our favourite perfume picks for each.

Floral.

As you can probably guess, floral fragrances are packed with, well, flowers. This scent type is said to cover the largest variety of perfumes which feature floral notes including roses, gardenias, daisies and jasmine (just to name a few).

Floral fragrances are very much flirty and feminine. Some are full-on flower-power, while others are lighter or even sweeter. Consider yourself a bit of a romantic and love the smell of freshly cut flowers? Go for floral.

Image: Mecca.