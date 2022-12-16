'tWitch just showed us what the modern face of functioning depression looks like.'

Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

Earlier this year I wrote about a depressive episode I was in. One of many I had experienced over my life. At the time of writing, it was day six and previously they had never stretched more than a couple of weeks. What I had no way of knowing then, is that for the next four months I would cry. Every single day.

It was the most crippling depression I have experienced, and it hit with no rhyme nor reason. I have a beautiful family, home, friends and do not want for much. For the first time in my long journey with mental ill health, passing thoughts of not living suddenly became full days of genuinely believing that I couldn’t continue living, along with the immense guilt that comes with feeling that way.

Fighting that newly ingrained belief was the hardest challenge I have faced. I went at it with every resource available but none of it seemed to help. Then one day, the crying stopped. I still don’t know why, or how, but it did. I will forever fear the return of that belief, but for the last month laughter has slowly moved from feeling impossible, to an effort, before one day becoming more than a sound, and instead a glisten in my eyes and a warmth in my heart.

Watch: We asked an expert to give us the lowdown. How do you tell the difference between feeling sad and being clinically depressed? Story continues after video.