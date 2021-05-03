The messed up things twins secretly do, that no one else knows about.

Even the ancient Greeks knew twins were creepy.

They have the same face but keep insisting they're different people.

They share a womb and you just know that while they were floating in there, they were also sharing secrets.

"We talked non stop for nine months straight lol." They play tricks and speak in weird tongues and excuse me but why are there two of you it's upsetting to the broader population.

I am hyperaware of how concerning twins are because I happen to be one. I also have twin brothers. And whenever I see a twin out in the wild I give them a nod. Because we know.

We know we are creepy.

But something happened the other day that made me realise most people have absolutely no idea how messed up twins actually are.

You see, I was reading an article about Australian twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque - and yes they are the twins who share the same boyfriend.