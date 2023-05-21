'I was already a mum when I terminated my twin pregnancy. It broke my heart.'

I’ve always been pro-choice. But I discovered that being pro-choice on paper does not make a termination a simple or easy decision in real life.

When our first child was one and a half, we found out I was pregnant again. We were so excited to grow our little family. I found out early. At the dating scan, we were stunned when the sonographer said the words ‘twins’. She said they shared a placenta and would be identical. I swore a lot. But in my disbelief, I felt special and lucky.

On the way home, my partner and I shared our shock. We knew it would be gruelling.

Our firstborn still didn’t sleep well. My partner has a serious chronic disease which meant he was in and out of hospital while I was pregnant with our first child and needed major surgery two weeks after I gave birth. What would the extra stress and sleeplessness mean for us as a family?

In the days that followed, the news settled. We told our family. We started planning to move out of our little apartment and buy a bigger car.

But I also started to read.

Twins that share a placenta, called 'monochorionic twins', make up only 30 per cent of all twin pregnancies and are at much higher risk. There was a 10 per cent chance we would lose one or both during the pregnancy. They can also be born prematurely.