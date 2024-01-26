'I went on a cruise with my extended family of 17. Here's how it went.'

When our blended family started going on holidays together just over five years ago, it was relatively easy.

Kids under 10 aren’t too difficult to please. And when they all get on like a house on fire, it's even easier. Everything is fun! You just need a cabin to coop up in, a beach or pool nearby and you're set.

Fast forward a few years and things weren't quite so easy. By 2023, the eldest was almost 14, and the youngest was nine, making family holidays a little less smooth, and a lot more expensive.

Aside from hitting the beach or casting a line, getting everyone to agree on what to do had become a serious challenge, especially after dark when there was little else to do apart from enjoy each other's company - unless we were prepared to spend a fortune on food or other activities.

This year, we decided to try something a little different; an idea sparked by my parents who are avid cruisers.

They'd often floated the idea of the entire family embarking on a cruise together, but it was one of those ideas that seemed more like a pipedream than a realistic goal. How would our parents, siblings and all the kids ever be free at the same time?