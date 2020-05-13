The 16 best TV box sets to watch now that we have so much goddamn time on our hands.

Despite the fact lockdown restrictions are slowly easing across Australia, meaning most of us are now allowed to go fishing(?), the COVID-19 pandemic is set to be part of our lives for the foreseeable future.

Which means, is there any better time to commit to a very long, but very satisfying TV series?

Think an eight-season drama, or an early 2000s sitcom with 200 episodes. Something you’ve heard is good, something you’ve wanted to sink your teeth into… but just couldn’t quite commit to having your life defined by it for weeks at a time, pre-COVID.

We asked the Mamamia community to share their favourite box set series of all time. Grab your popcorn, TV remote and get scrolling, there’s something for everyone.

Scrubs.