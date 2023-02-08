A baby born in the rubble: Everything we know about the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

A baby girl was only a few hours old when she was discovered in the wreckage of a building following an earthquake, which hit Syria and Turkey on Monday.

The little girl was found with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, who went into labour shortly after the earthquake hit the Syrian town of Jinderis and gave birth under the rubble.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," the baby's uncle, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP news agency.

"We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord [intact], so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital."

In video footage shared online, the little girl is seen covered in dust as she is pulled from the wreckage of a five-story apartment building and carried away by a man to safety.

According to the BBC, the girl's father, four siblings and an aunt were also killed in the earthquake.

Doctor Hani Maarouf said the baby's body temperature had fallen to 35 degrees celsius and arrived at hospital with "several bruises and lacerations over all her body", the BBC reports.

He estimated she was born several hours before being found.

"Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died," he said, as per the ABC.

Doctor Maarouf said the baby was stable and currently being kept in an incubator.

"Our only concern is the bruise on her back, and we have to see whether there is any problem with her spinal cord."