Turia Pitt knows what it's like to start from scratch. Now she's teaching mums how to do the same.

In 2011 when Turia Pitt was in hospital having just suffered horrific burns to 65 per cent of her body, the then 24-year-old set herself a goal.

She was going to enter an Ironman competition.

"I've got such a beautiful family. My mum ripped out a photo of a triathlete from a magazine and stuck it on the wall and every morning when Michael, my partner, would come to hospital he'd be like 'hey you've got to get up and do your training if you want to do this Ironman [competition],'" a now 33-year-old Turia told Mamamia.

"I don't know if at the time they thought I would really do an Ironman, I think they just used it as a vehicle to motivate me and to help me work towards something positive," she added.

It was while running WA's Kimberley Ultramarathon that the NSW South Coast local became trapped in the flames of a grass fire.

Doctors didn't expect her to survive her injuries. She's spent the last 10 years having her face, hands and body reconstructed, all while growing and birthing two babies - Hakavai, three, and Rahiti, who turns one this month.