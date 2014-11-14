entertainment

Trust us, you want to see the best viral video of the whole Kim Kardashian's bum saga.

Some creative genius somewhere has come up with the absolute best reaction to Kim Kardashian’s ass.

Forget memes, forget Chelsea Handler, forget EVERYTHING ELSE.

Someone decided to do something that cannot be matched on the levels of absolute depravity genius and creativity.

And it made the Mamamia office react like this:

Because we’re all very Smart and Mature when it comes to famous people-toilet jokes. .

You really need to see this for yourself:

Everyone else can go home: The Internet has won this round.

This may have been the best reaction to Kim’s ass, but it wasn’t the only reaction. Click through all the memes below. 

Kim as a hotdog. Image via Reddit.
Nicolas Cage as Kim Kardashian. Image via Reddit.
Planets orbiting around Kim's butt. Image via Reddit.
Kim with back support. Image via Reddit.
Kim as Batman. Image via Reddit.
Kim as a centaur. Image via Reddit.
Kim in a bin. Image via Reddit.
Kim with two bums. Image via Twitter.
Professor Quirrell as Kim Kardashian. Image via Reddit.
Kim K with balanced out curves. Image via Reddit.
Obama Kardashian. Image via Reddit.
Covered up Kim. Image via Reddit.
Drake Kardashian. Image via Reddit.
