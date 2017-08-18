Former Trump ally predicts the President will resign before the end of the year.

The man behind Donald Trump’s 1987 memoir has said he believes the US President will resign “sooner rather than later.”

Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter of The Art of the Deal wrote on Twitter on Wednesday his predictions for Trump’s political future.

“The circle is closing at blinding speed,” Schwartz wrote. “Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice.”

He went on:

“Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.”

Schwartz believes an ongoing criminal investigation, headed by former FBI director Robert Meuller, into whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russian intelligence last year will have an impact on the future of Trump’s presidency.

In the lead-up to writing Trump’s 1987 memoir, Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump, sitting in on phone calls, meetings and interviews.

In 2016, and in an interview The New Yorker, the author and journalist said he has significant regrets about the influence he had on Donald Trump’s public image.

“I put lipstick on a pig,” Schwartz said. “I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.”

