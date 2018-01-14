We've rounded up the 5 best true crime hidden gems on Netflix.

If you’re reading this, it’s safe to say you’re probably a little bit obsessed with true crime.

You binged your way through Serial before moving onto Making A Murderer and The Keepers. You’re the one who always brings up Amanda Knox at the watercooler, and you’re pretty sure you know who really killed Hae Min Lee. You probably also know that you’re a little bit ridiculous. It’s OK, we all are. To help enable your weird little addiction, we’ve rounded up the best hidden true crime gems on Netflix:

Manhunt: Unabomber

Manhunt: Unabomber tells the story of how the FBI finally caught up with Ted Kaczynski, ending his 17 year long reign of terror.

While you may know who Ted Kaczynski is, you probably don’t know what made him into the monster he became. All the little events that shaped the man who decided to live a life of solitude and dedicate himself to a greater cause that ultimately achieved nothing but the pointless deaths of innocent people.

And you probably know very little about the man who gave up years of his life, and his most important relationships, to track Kaczynski down.

Manhunt: Unabomber is the kind of TV show that just makes you feel smarter from watching it. All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Out of Thin Air

In 1976, six people confessed to two murders they didn’t commit.

They weren’t covering for each other. They weren’t blackmailed. They all genuinely believed they had committed the crimes.

The Iceland Six, as they’re now known, are the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary Out of Thin Air.

It’s a compelling watch that asks the question – why would someone confess to a crime they didn’t commit?

Mindhunter

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to sit across from a serial killer and ask them anything you like, you need to watch Mindhunter.

Mindhunter, Netflix’s new psychological thriller, tells the story of Holden Ford (Jonathon Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), two special agents from the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) who travel around the United States interviewing the country’s worst serial killers.