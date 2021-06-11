Frenemies was one of the biggest podcasts on the internet. This week, it all fell apart.

For months, Frenemies was one of the biggest podcasts on the internet.

Hosted by h3h3Productions star Ethan Klein and internet personality Trisha Paytas, each episode of the podcast has received two to five million views on YouTube alone.

Born from a controversial public feud between the pair, the podcast was an unexpected hit, dominating social media platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

But this week, it all fell apart.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: It appears the Frenemies podcast is over. The latest episode of the podcast ended abruptly, and H3 later shared in a tweet it would be the last episode. pic.twitter.com/INyGApSqP0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 8, 2021

Following an explosive argument on their most recent episode of the podcast, Paytas – who uses they/them pronouns – announced their departure from the show.

"I had a lot of anxiety yesterday and a lot of anxiety this morning," Paytas explained in a YouTube video.

"I slept on it, and even before sleeping on it, I had this feeling in my heart that I need to step away from Frenemies and it's really with a heavy heart that I say that."

Since then, the falling out has spilled online, with both Klein and Paytas opening up about the end of Frenemies on YouTube and Twitter.

Here's how the drama unfolded.

Wait, remind me. Who are Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas?

Before we dive into the demise of Frenemies, it's important to know the context around the show.

Ethan Klein and his wife Hila launched their YouTube channel, h3h3Productions, in 2011. After building over six million subscribers on the channel with their sketch comedy and reaction videos, Ethan and Hila launched the H3 Podcast.