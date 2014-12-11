Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Tributes for Sam Trott

As grieving locals flock to the lake where the body of two-year old Sam Trott was found tragically yesterday to lay flowers and leave notes, his grandfather has paid tribute to the little boy.

“Sam was so dear to us all and his premature passing is a tragedy we are still struggling to deal with,” Geoff Trott said.

“Since his diagnosis of autism, they’ve been unrelenting in their quest to create every opportunity for him to thrive and fulfill his potential.

“He was a happy, affectionate and loving child with an infectious smile, and brought so much sunshine into our lives.”

A candlelit vigil last night attracted over 500 people who paid their respects to the little boy and showed their support for his family.

2. Malala Nobel Prize

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has been jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize overnight.

Ms Yousafzai was jointly awarded the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian child rights campaigner.

She is the youngest ever recipient of the prize.

In her speech overnight she said “I tell my story not because it is unique but because it is not.”

She told the BBC shortly before the awards that she wants to pursue a career in politics in the hopes of one day being prime minister of Pakistan.

3. TIME person of the year

TIME magazine has named its person of the year – and it is ‘the medics’ who have treated Ebola patients.

“Doctors who wouldn’t quit even as their colleagues fell ill and died; nurses comforting patients while standing in slurries of mud, vomit and feces. The Ebola Fighters are the TIME Person of the Year” writes the magazine.

More than 17,800 people have been infected with Ebola virus and more than 6,300 have died but many doctors say the actual numbers are higher.

TIME’s short list included Masoud Barzani, Taylor Swift, Tim Cook, Vladimir Putin, the Ferguson protestors and Jack Ma, an English teacher turned founder and CEO of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant.



4. Former Guantanamo Bay detainee David Hicks heckles Federal Attorney-General George Brandis

By ABC

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee David Hicks has heckled Federal Attorney-General George Brandis at an awards ceremony in Sydney.

The drama over shadowed a number of announcements made by Senator Brandis, including releasing all children in detention on Christmas Island.

“Hey, my name is David Hicks,” he shouted, as Senator Brandis wrapped up his address at a Human Rights Awards function on Wednesday.

“I was tortured for five-and-a-half years in Guantanamo Bay in the full knowledge of your party. What do you have to say?”

As Senator Brandis walked off the stage at the Museum of Contemporary Arts, Mr Hicks told reporters he was a “coward” for not answering his question.