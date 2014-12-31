She got dumped 5 days before her wedding. Her response is perfection.

When Shelby Swink got dumped by her fiancé just five days before her wedding, she refused to collapse in a heap. Instead, she turned her heartbreak into art – and became our hero in the process.

Shelby. Image via Elizabeth Hoard Photography.

After her partner of three years left her, Swink decided to spend the day of her cancelled wedding creating the greatest “trash the dress” photo shoot of all time.

She surrounded herself with her friends, family and bridesmaids, headed to a park in her wedding dress and staged an epic paint fight.

It was captured by photographer Elizabeth Hoard – and it looks truly beautiful.

Image via Elizabeth Hoard Photography.