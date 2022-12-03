'I was obsessed.' What happened when I started tracking my teenage daughter.

We were at a Thai restaurant having dinner with friends when Simone’s phone dinged – a notification from the location app connected to her teenager’s mobile.
'Good, she just got home. I told her she had to be back by eight.'
That was four years ago, and it was the first time I’d really noticed parents tracking their teens. I was absolutely horrified. What about the teen’s privacy? What about developing their independence? What about freedom?
Freedom. I’d had plenty of it, growing up on a farm. We’d ride our bikes along the main highway into town, tasting dirt as the semi-trailers roared past on their way to Sydney. When we were older, on hot days we’d drive to rivers in the bush for a swim in the rapids.
