'I was obsessed.' What happened when I started tracking my teenage daughter.

Now Simone told me she could see what speed her P-plater was going: 'Eighty on the main road. It’s the speed limit, but that’s too fast for her ability.'

Even though I have nothing to hide, the thought of someone else seeing my every move made me queasy. Of course, I know our phones are tracking us anyway and could be accessed in a police investigation. A different world from when I was backpacking alone, sitting on an overnight bus from Montreal to New York City and worrying about the sleazy man next to me. I stared out of the window into the blackness and wondered how many weeks it would take for Mum to realise I’d gone missing. Thankfully, it wasn’t an equation we ever had to work out.

Mandi and her daughter Zoe agreed on a location app when Zoe flew to Berlin for a student trip. One night, Zoe texted to say she was going out with three guys she’d just met. As it was Zoe’s first trip away, Mandi checked the app every half hour, feeling that she could relax when it showed Zoe safely back at the hotel. But it never did. Her location kept changing between two points. When Mandi pin-pointed one of the spots on Google Maps, she discovered a disused railway yard. Zoe wouldn’t answer her phone and Mandi was panicking. Had the men put Zoe in the boot of a car and were now driving around, looking for a suitable place to dump her body? Should Mandi ring the police? For the next five hours, she watched the app which kept flickering between the two locations.

And then Zoe rang.

'Are you okay?' Mandi cried into the phone. 'Where are you?'

'At the hotel.' Zoe yawned. 'Just woke up. I had my phone on silent. Why did you call fifty times?'

Zoe had never been to the old railway yards. Mandi did some research on the accuracy of the location app and suspected that the hotel was between two different mobile towers, which had provided different information. If only Zoe had logged onto the hotel wi-fi, then it would have picked up her correct location. After that, Mandi stopped checking the app so often.