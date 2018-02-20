You asked, we answered: Is MAFS' Tracey Jewel who she says she is?

On her website, ‘Tracey Jewel: Don’t Mess With the Goddess‘, Jewel describes herself as a “a regular writer for many online and print magazines and blogs, including Tiny Buddha, Mamma Mia [sic] and Your Tango… with extensive media experience and reach.”

“I have written mainly articles in the spiritual self development space since 2004 – I started with NOVA magazine! I also copy wrote for websites, press copy etc for marketing clients on a ongoing basis and I hold writing workshops occasionally,” Jewel told Mamamia via email today.

Editor of holistic journal Nova Magazine, Margaret Evans, told Mamamia she could not find any articles written by Tracey Jewel in the magazine but confirmed she had been an advertiser with the publication in September 2011 when she had offered some copies of her book, The Goddess Within, as a giveaway.

For the content on Mamamia, Jewel says they were a “series of articles for a ‘Passion and Pleasure’ program [she] helped write with sexologist Nikki Goldstein and others and we promoted it heavily through the site”.

Dr Nikki Goldstein is a contributor on Mamamia.

Jewel created the eight-week 'Passion and Pleasure' course in 2013 with former partner Malcolm Day, managing director of adultshop.com inspired by their own relationship, according to an article from The West Australian.

The program, which promised the "golden path to experiencing long-lasting intimate relationship bliss" offered tips and advice from "more than 20 Australian and US sexologists and relationship professionals" including with US 'sexpert' Dr Ava Cadell and Dr John Gray, author of Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus.