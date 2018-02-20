Behold: We found the footage of Married At First Sight's Tracey Jewel on Oprah.

Of this season’s Married At First Sight contestants, Tracey Jewel is one that has stood out.

At the moment, she’s front and centre thanks to sticking with her TV husband Dean after he revealed he had planned to ‘leave’ her for fellow contestant Davina but changed his mind.

She’s done a number of interviews since explaining exactly why. (Post continues after audio).

On the ‘Media’ section of her website, the author and professional speaker writes that she was a “guest on the Oprah Winfrey show in May 2011”.

After discovering this fact, dedicated Married At First Sight fans have been desperately trying to find the episode she features in.

Putting on our best Very Important Investigative hat, we’ve managed to track it down.

Yes, the reality TV contestant did appear on the show, all the way back in 2013.

Jewel can be seen in the TV legend’s fifth final show, Oprah’s Greatest Lessons, in what appears to be the audience.

In the clip available on Oprah’s website, the media juggarnaut reflects on her incredible career, thanking her dedicated audience for supporting her and reminding them that they also have just the same power to give positive energy to the world.