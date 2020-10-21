Toyah Cordingley was murdered two years ago. The search for answers continues.

On Wednesday evening, people will gather at a venue in Ellis Beach, north of Cairns, in memory of Toyah Cordingley, a local woman described by loved ones as “beautiful” and “caring”, a woman who had a passion for animals, a love of sunflowers and the Harry Potter books.

The event marks two years since the 24-year-old's body was found in sand dunes at nearby Wangetti Beach. Those 24 painful months have passed largely without answers: no killer has been caught, no suspects named.

Toyah's father, Troy Cordingley, today posted a message to his beloved daughter — his "world" — to mark the anniversary.

"Two years," he wrote via social media. "It seems like yesterday...it seems like one hundred years. I had a million things to say, but now I don't seem to be able to.

"I miss you more than life itself. I would trade places with you in an instant. I am now half the person I used to be, you are my world. You are all the love, joy and happiness I have ever known. You taught me to be a better person. Without you everything seems pointless.

"I LOVE YOU TOYAH, my Brighteyes, my world."





In a statement issued to Mamamia, Queensland Police said a dedicated team of detectives have continued to work tirelessly on the case since 2018 and remain focused on ensuring Toyah's killer is brought to justice.

"Police have faced a number of challenges due to the complex nature of the investigation, however remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the rigorous process," the statement read.

"Toyah’s family remain in our thoughts, and detectives continue to liaise with them and provide regular updates on the investigation’s progress.

"Police appreciate the ongoing support of the local community and continue to appeal for anyone with information regarding Toyah’s death to come forward."

Toyah Cordingley’s mysterious death.

October 21, 2018, started out like any ordinary Sunday for Toyah.

Around midday, the pharmacy worker went to Rusty’s Market in Cairns. Afterward, she was captured on CCTV as she crossed a road, wearing a crocheted singlet top and carrying a colourful, striped bag.

Later that afternoon, Toyah drove 40km to Wangetti Beach, along with her boyfriend Marco Heidenreich’s much-loved dog. She left her Mitsubishi Lancer, with the number plate “TOY 146”, in the carpark, and went for a walk on the sand. That was between 2pm and 2.30pm.