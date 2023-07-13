'4 years ago, I cut off my toxic step-mum. Now I don't know if I made the right decision.'

Reader, I find myself in a bit of a pickle.

It's a family pickle to be specific, an estrangement pickle that has impacted countless extended loved ones, but is centred upon myself and my step mum. Let me explain.

In 2016, my father met a woman called Renee, and they fell in love. By 2019, they were married – my dad's second wedding, Renee's first.

The very first time Renee and I met, it felt as though there was an immediate clash in personalities. I was a teen, apprehensive to see who the new woman in my dad's life was, having built a wall around me in fear of opening up. She was already a mother to a daughter a few years younger than me, likely interested and a little nervous to meet the important people in her new partner's life.

Unfortunately, I don't think it was the first meeting either of us had hoped for. And the tune didn't change over the next three years as we got to know one another.

Objectively speaking, I was being a nosy, insecure teenager who feared my dad had started a new life without me.

But I also felt like Renee didn't make an active effort to talk with me. I would ask about her work, her family, her interests, and all I would get is one-word answers. She was also the polar opposite of my mother – Renee drank heavily, was loud and outgoing and only wanted the finer things in life.