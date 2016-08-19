It feels so wonderful to organise your home but it’s a huge and overwhelming task, particularly when we haven’t done it in a while (or ever).

We’ve found the 5 best books on decluttering and present to you 5 very different ways to declutter your home. Now there really is no excuse.

1. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy by Marie Kondo

Discard everything that does not spark joy.

Image via Amazon.

In her books, Kondo introduces the Japanese KonMari Method which tells us to go item-by-item and only keep those that "spark joy" in us. Her philosophy is that once your home is clean and tidy you have no choice but to examine the rest of your life. She says, "The question of what you want to own is actually the question of how you want to live your life."

2. It's All Too Much by Peter Walsh