The most popular baby names in Australia for 2017 so far.

Hollywood may influence Australians more than we’d care to admit – but it’s the royals whose power to sway that can be measured in a big way.

Two years after the Princess of Cambridge’s birth (and for the third year running), Charlotte is the most popular girl’s name in Australia.

It’s officially the top name in each state except for New South Wales, where the most popular name is Olivia, according to a baby names report from McCrindle.

Meanwhile, Oliver is the most popular boy’s name everywhere except for NT, WA and ACT. In WA and NT it’s Jack, while in the ACT most parents have picked William.

Rounding out the top ten Australian girl’s list are many vowel-ending names, like Ava and Chloe, while traditional boy’s names like Thomas and James and interspersed with variations on Jackson.

Top Ten Girl’s Names in 2017 1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Mia

4. Ava

5. Amelia

6. Isla

7. Sophia/Sofia

8. Chloe

9. Grace

10. Emily

Top Ten Boy’s Names in 2017 1. Oliver

2. William

3. Jack

4. Noah

5. James

6. Thomas

7. Ethan

8. Lucas

9. Jackson/Jaxon/Jaxson

10. Lachlan

Looking at the broader top 100 list, it seems parents of girls are feeling the flower power, with names like Lily, Ivy, Daisy, Poppy, Willow, Violet, Jasmine, Rose.

While McCrindle’s research shows names like Leo, Hudson and George (another young royal) are on the rise – Cooper, Joshua and Matthew have been steadily declining since 2013.

As for girls’ names, the once insanely popular girl’s name Jessica has dropped to 75th place from 29th in 2013, joined in its decline by names like Ruby and Sienna.

Names that have dropped off completely this year are Jett, Jesse and Harley; and for girls: Gabriella, Maryam, Lillian, Maggie, and Leah.