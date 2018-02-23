The new documentary that will change the way you feel about the story behind I, Tonya.

The ongoing success of I, Tonya, the big screen ice-skating dramedy which has earned Australian actress Margot Robbie her very first Oscar nomination, is bringing a whole lot of other stories out of the woodwork.

I, Tonya is a mockumentry film that follows the highs and lows of figure skater Tonya Harding, centring on the series of events that led up to her connection to the 1994 attack on her ice-skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

While the real life Kerrigan has confirmed she wants no part in reliving the painful events of that year (after being asked if she had seen the film she responded that she had not and that, “I was the victim” and she was “just busy living life”) other real life players in the iconic Olympic story are cashing in on the renewed interest in the event. After all, it was one of the biggest sporting feuds and mysteries to ever play out publicly in the media.

In the lead up to the Academy Awards and in the wake of I, Tonya’s popularity and box office success, Shane Stant, the man who was charged with assaulting Kerrigan with a police baton, is telling his side of the story via a new documentary.

In a new trailer for My Hero’s Shadow, Stant talks about the series of events which led up to the incident, including all the planning that went into it and what happened during his time in prison after he was arrested and charged.

Watch the trailer for My Hero’s Shadow to see if it makes you see Shane Stant in different light.