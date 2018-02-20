fashion

Every single outfit Margot Robbie has worn this awards season so far.

From Ramsay Street to the world stage, 2018 has been a big year for Margot Robbie.

Not only did she pick up her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in I,Tonya, but she also won a Critics’ Choice Award for ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’, not to mention a heap of other ‘Best Actress’ nominations.

And every time the 27-year-old has stepped on the red carpet, she’s absolutely killed it.

Margot tends to opt for neutral tones but her penchant for a bit of detail – whether’s it’s a feathered sash or good bit of fringing – means she never looks boring.

So in honour of the trailblazing Aussie, and because we all love looking at pretty outfits, here’s every single look Margot has worn so far this awards season.

Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Kicking off the 2018 awards circuit with the Golden Globes in January, Margot looked stunning in this black, embellished plunging number. Image via Getty.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Margot opted for this Chanel number while picking up the 2018 Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress. Image via Getty.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Margot went for a slightly Beetlejuice-inspired number at a Nominees breakfast for the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards in California. Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.The 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards called for a classic, long black dress with dramatic sleeve detailing. Image via Getty.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.If there's anything that can elevate a silky, nude number, it's naturally a feathered peplum and cascading train. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Statement florals were on the agenda at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala. Image via Getty Images.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Picking up her first Oscar nomination at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Margot mixed things up with a jacquard jumpsuit at the Outstanding Performers Honouring Margot Robbie And Allison Janney at the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.In white at the Bafta's nominees party. Image via Getty.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.
Every single outfit Margot Robbie wore this awards seasons.Adhering to the Bafta's all-black Time's Up dress code, Margot went for long, black and daring. Image via Getty.

Which outfit was your favourite?

LISTEN: Mamamia Out Loud – Narcissists Anonymous, the team talk narcissism, decade-old wedding attire, and Lena Dunham’s ovaries.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???