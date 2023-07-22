Due to Alzheimer's, Tony Bennett's memory was fading. Then he remembered Lady Gaga's name onstage.

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco', has died at 96.

He died at his home in New York City on Friday of age-related causes, his publicist Sylvia Weiner said in a statement. Bennett had also been dealing with the effects of Alzheimer's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

The famed jazz singer was called "the best singer in the business" by no less than Frank Sinatra, and Bennett won 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

Hollywood and the music industry's elite are now paying tribute to Bennett, including the likes of Elton John, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Martin Scorsese. It was Bennett's enduring friendship with Lady Gaga though that perhaps younger fans remember best.

The pair were very close friends for a number of years, and everyone remembers the moment in 2021 when Bennett and Gaga did their last performance together. It was particularly touching considering Bennett recognised Lady Gaga and said her name - given the memory loss he faced in his final years due to the Alzheimer's.

What the moment Tony Bennett recognises Lady Gaga on stage. Post continues below.



Video via 60 Minutes.

Bennett was in his late 80s when he recorded a 2014 album of duets with Lady Gaga and went on a world tour with her in 2015. The pair continued to perform together over the years and write music.