"Grief is just so f**ked." When her mum died, Toni Lodge had absolutely no idea what to do.

After a long early morning turned into the sun rising for another day to begin—a day where people could snooze their alarm instead of going to the gym, or wake up and make a smoothie and live better than the rest of us—I was lying in bed watching The Mindy Project and feeling heavy with emotion. It was as though I was falling in and out of consciousness. I was fully aware of what was happening on-screen, but my inner monologue was turned up to eleven.

My mum just died.

I feel relieved she’s not in pain anymore, but I feel sad because my mum just died. But she’s safe and free now, but I’m stuck here. Why did she do that? Why did she leave me? She’s supposed to be the only person in the world who I can trust to never abandon me and now she’s fucking gone! Haha, I love this episode. Why am I laughing? Am I allowed to laugh? EVER AGAIN? How do I make lasagne? Why didn’t I take the chance to learn that from her while she was here? So much wasted time! But finally, she’s safe somewhere, wherever she is...

Where is she? Am I religious now?

These hyperactive, incessant thoughts were interrupted by hearing the TV and the kettle switch on outside my bedroom. People were waking up and my dad was making a cup of tea and putting the news on.

Are we really watching the news? Is that normal? Is me walking out into the kitchen and having some toast or having a shower allowed? Are we supposed to never eat or consume information or shower or do our skincare again?

Or is it normal to keep on going? Is it too soon to keep going?

Are we supposed to stop too?

I decided toast, and the news felt normal, and we started our morning with regular idle chit-chat and ignored the elephant in the room: the fact that we needed to make arrangements and plan my mum’s funeral.

***

We went to plan the funeral, and said lovely things like, "Those flowers are gorgeous!" and, "Oh, Mum would love that," even though, on the inside, it felt like the fabric of the universe had been torn into a million pieces. Millions and millions of tiny pieces of my soul were floating around, and I was talking about how lovely flowers could be.