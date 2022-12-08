'We’re united in our decision.' Toni Collette has separated from her husband of 19 years.

After almost 20 years of marriage, Australian actor Toni Collette and her musician husband Dave Galafassi have announced they are separating.

Collette confirmed the news via her Instagram, less than a week after returning to the social media platform.

The 50-year-old wrote: "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other."

Accompanied with an image of the words 'peace & love', she continued: "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

The statement was released on Thursday - the same day that paparazzi pictures were published by an Australian media outlet, showing Galafassi on a date with someone else.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi back in 2005. Image: Getty.