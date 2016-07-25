Tom Hiddleston is ready to talk about Taylor Swift "ruining" his career.

Just like baby Simba laughed in the face of danger at that creepy elephant graveyard in The Lion King, Tom Hiddleston is laughing at claims his career is O-V-E-R thanks to his love life.

OK, maybe he’s not laughing, but he’s not at all concerned about the fact that his rumoured James Bond days are numbered, before they even start.

Talking to People magazine, Hiddleston says he is just being “authentic” when it comes to his newfound love with Taylor Swift.

"Everything you do you have to make sure you truly believe in it and as long as you know that, it doesn't matter what anyone else says about it because the nature of being a public figure is that everyone will have an opinion about anything you do," he said.

"As long as you know why you’ve done something and you've committed to it with authenticity then you're okay."

When pictures emerged of Tom swimming in the sea with Taylor at her Fourth of July party, wearing an "I Love T.S." singlet, other famous faces (ahem, Piers Morgan) were quick to argue that Tom's OTT displays of affection would clearly get in the way of his dreams to play the macho, woman-loving James Bond.

Clearly, Tom didn't get the memo that being "authentic" and "in love" means you can't also play James Bond. And we're kind of glad, because we've already called bullshit on that theory, anyway.