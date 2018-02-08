This mum believes her toddler's eyebrows were waxed at daycare. She's filed a police report.

Last week, Alyssa Salgado sent her two-year-old daughter, Lilayiah, to daycare. The same daycare she has always sent her to, the same daycare she relies on to look after Lilayiah while she focuses on studying.

But when she came to pick her up, she noticed something different about her little girl’s eyebrows.

“I go pick up my daughter yesterday and saw a red mark in between her eyebrows. I think it’s a scratch but as soon as a get home I get a closer look these WOMEN decided to WAX MY DAUGHTERS uni brow,” the Washington mother wrote in a Facebook post that’s since gone viral.

The post features three images – a before shot of her daughter, who has visibly bushier eyebrows, and two after shots showing a scratch on her arm and a clearly defined space between her two brows. It’s this space that appears to have been waxed during her time at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties daycare, the Tri City Herald reports.

“I immediately started to contact the director of the day care in many texts she tried to come up with multiple excuses then this morning I take my daughter in person to the director. She laughs in my face telling me a bunch of lies and I do get upset,” Salgado continued.

After trying – and failing – to rectify the matter with the daycare, Salgado found another mother had experienced the same thing with her son.

“Their skin is really delicate and no lady has the right to do this to any kid,” fellow Washington mum, Glenda Maria Cruz wrote on Facebook.

“He’s just a baby he can’t defend himself he’s not even two yet and I’m at a point right now that I feel like a bad mum because I can’t protect him when he needs me the most.”