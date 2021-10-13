"8 women told me their best no-BS advice on buying a house.”

The biggest purchase I’ve ever made is a pair of Gucci Loafers.

I was going to buy them from the physical store, as I felt it would be a real Pretty Woman moment, but I ended up getting them online from a place that explained size conversions easily to me.

Who knew a size 41 was a size ten? So, now that I’m an official grown-up that is actually on the hunt for a home, I turned to the internet to make it feel less overwhelming and more fabulous, which is how I discovered Homely.

I’ve never bought a house before: remember, Gucci Loafers... biggest purchase ever?

Honestly, I was feeling very overwhelmed.

The decision is a lot more complex than choosing between a white pair of designer loafers or a black pair. Do I want a Liberace or an Anna Wintour vibe?

Instead, I’m asking myself the really big questions.

Do I want to live near the city in a Carrie Bradshaw-style apartment, or do I want to live further out in a Home Alone style home? (Can you tell I like pop culture?)

Which is why I like the Homely website so much.

It shows me homes for sale in the goal suburbs I'd love to live in, but it also has no distracting ads on the website (so I don’t suddenly find myself buying Crocs, instead of looking up inspection times.) Don’t judge me, ugly shoes are in.

It also lets me see the street view of the houses and apartments I'm interested in, so I don’t turn up only to realise that the price is so reasonable because the property is on the corner of two major intersecting highways.

Each property has plenty of photos so I can spend some time deep-diving into every potential buy to get a better sense of the space and make sure it's just right.

Because property can be very overwhelming (the options are literally endless), my favourite thing about Homely is I’m able to curate collections of the homes I’m really interested in and share with my mates (and by mates, I mean my mum), to get their opinions or feedback. Or sometimes, just a reality check. (Mum said I can’t afford a waterfront property, which was hurtful.)

The other bonus is I now get alerts on my phone about the latest properties – or updates on the properties – I have saved... kind of like a dating app for homes. It just makes the entire process very easy and efficient.