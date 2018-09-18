'A man asked for a pic of my armpits. But what he did next was more unnerving.'

We’ve all been there.
The unsolicited creepy DM from a random guy on the internet, the dick pic from your Tinder match, the sleazy comment on how your boobs look in that pic you just posted on Instagram, the stranger who won’t stop spamming your inbox with “Hey”, even though you’re not replying.
“Sliding” into women’s DMs (read: laying the sleaze on, without invitation, via direct message) has become such a phenomenon, Yo Gotti even wrote a song about it, It Goes Down In The DM, and there are gross YouTube clips dedicated to teaching men how to do it. Because, obviously the world needs more male entitlement. *Sigh*
And as a sex columnist who promotes wearing whatever the hell you want, because #mybodymyrules, I tend to cop quite a bit of this.
So, this week I decided to do something a little nuts, and post a video of some of the real (and creepy AF) messages I get from total strangers on the internet. Because, if you actually say some of them aloud, they just sound ridiculous. And yeah, a little hilarious.
I’ve literally had men DM me everything from “Will you take a picture of your armpits and send it to me?” to “What do you think of this dick?” *Insert unsolicited dick pic here*
Top Comments
I had a guy message me on a dating app, and when I did not answer him he proceeded to call me a ugly fat sl*t, a b!tch, and even a c&nt. So my question is, if I am all those things, why message me in the first place???
Well, the argument of you posting sexy pictures online and it's leading on men is actually legit.
Don't get me wrong on your 'counter'-argument. Yes you may dress however you like, you dress sexy for you, and only you. That's great, really, but posting it online, where strangers have access to it, that, you do not do for you and only you.
If you are annoyed by >STRANGERS< contacting you and saying creepy ass stuff, then maybe, just maybe you should stop using social media to post these pictures for EVERYONE to see.
I get that you want to share your clothing with friends and family, and that's your right. But I find it delusional to let strangers acces these pictures and then complain about strangers contacting you about it.
And I get that you might use these social media tools to publish stories and stuff, but don't post pictures of you looking sexy and stuff on those. You don't see J.K. Rowlings on the back of her Harry Potter books in a bikini with a sexy pose. Keep that stuff seperated.
You lure men onto your instagram with sexy pictures so your stories get more views aswel, thats fine. Alot of people probably use that tactic, but it's kind of double standards to use this tactic, and then complain that people talk to you in a 'creepy' way.
You're either a writer, or a model. If you want to be both, get ready to be treated like both.
What about the everyday girl, or guy, that just wants to post a nice pic, and still gets unsolicited and uninvited comments like that. I am certainly no model, and I don't post sexy or revealing pics, but I still get crass and sometimes disgusting comments.
Your comment is very close to saying "well she deserved to be raped, because of the way she dressed."