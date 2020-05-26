"My entire life changed." Everything we know about The Voice's Timothy Bowen.

Timothy Bowen is one of the hundreds of contestants who auditioned for this year’s season of The Voice Australia.

Unlike many of the singers who audition for a spot on one of the judges’ teams, Timothy has travelled the world performing his songs for an audience.

But in 2015, his world was entirely upended when he was diagnosed with cancer.

On Monday night’s episode of the singing competition, the talented vocalist delivered one of the show’s more emotional moments when he recounted his battle with cancer.

“I was playing [music] all over the world,” he explained. “Travelling to the US three to four times a year, to Nashville and Tennessee, playing the most shows that I have ever played in my life. I really, really did feel like I had the world at my feet.”

“There came a certain point where a pretty grim discovery brought things to a standstill. My entire life changed,” the 30-year-old shared.

Speaking to the judges after his breath-taking performance, Timothy explained to the judges his health battle: “The last couple of years have been a pretty interesting ride for me. At the end of 2015, I was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer – pretty unexpectedly.”