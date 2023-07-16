An Australian sailor and his dog have survived two months lost at sea with only rainwater to drink and raw fish to eat.

A tuna trawler has rescued Sydney man Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella off the coast of Mexico, two months after a storm damaged their ship.

Shaddock, 51, began a journey from Mexico to French Polynesia in April, but a few weeks into the trip bad weather damaged the electronics on board his catamaran.

Two months later, a helicopter accompanying a tuna trawler spotted the boat and came to his rescue.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock said in footage 9News obtained of the rescue.

"I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time... Otherwise I'm in very good health."

Image: 9News.

Footage of the rescue shows Shaddock explaining that he had "fishing gear, survival gear" aboard.

A doctor told 9News Shaddock was chatty and eating small meals on board the trawler, which was making its way back to Mexico, and compared Shaddock's ordeal to the movie Cast Away.

He has not suffered any major illness or injury and avoided sunburn by hiding up a canopy on his boat.

"I have very good medicine, I'm being looked after very well," Shaddock said.

Bella is also reportedly safe and well.

Shaddock will receive further medical checks once the trawler arrives back in Mexico.

Feature image: 9News.