An impossible fall and a cryptic note: The unsolved death of newlywed Rey Rivera.

The last conversation Allison Rivera remembers having with her husband, Rey, was in May 2006.

The American newlyweds were enjoying breakfast together in their Maryland home, where they'd moved in the hope of a better life together.

"I love you so much," Allison, a regional sales manager in the beauty industry, told Rey as she prepared to go on a business trip.

"Thank you for loving me so much," the 32-year-old writer said to his wife before she left.

That night, at around 6:30pm, he took a phone call from his workplace and hurried out of the house.

His body was found in "virtually impossible" circumstances just eight days later.

WATCH: Here's the trailer for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below. Post continues after video.

The bizarre death of Rey Rivera is one of 12 unsolved cases featured in Netflix's new documentary series, Unsolved Mysteries.

In episode one, Rey's family and friends, and local law enforcement, are interviewed about what they think happened.

Really, the story of Rey Rivera's death starts back in California, where he and Allison got married six months prior to his death.

Rey was an aspiring screenplay writer, but after struggling to find success, his childhood friend Frank Porter Stansberry persuaded him to move to Baltimore and work for him writing finance newsletters.

With that, the Riveras packed up their lives and moved to the other side of the country.

For the months leading up to his death, Rey worked for his friend at his firm Stansberry and Associates. Because Frank declined to be interviewed for this documentary, we don't know much about this mysterious figure other than that they'd been friends since they were 15.

Frank Porter Stansberry and Rey Rivera. Image: Netflix.