When she was picked for a challenge on yesterday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, singer Tiffany Darwish immediately looked scared, ashen and deeply stressed.

She began to shake. She weakly proclaimed that producers had promised to warn her before she was asked to undergo a challenge involving heights.

The following day, Darwish faced dangling – upside down – high on a wire over a dam. She made it clear she is not just afraid of heights, but phobic.

“It’s the scariest thing for me. You feel like you’re going to throw up. I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she said.

She wept. She shook uncontrollably. She struggled to catch her breath. She felt sick. She sat down, rocking back and forth, trying to comfort herself. Covering her mouth, gripping her stomach. Medics were called. She showed every symptom of an acute panic episode.

As a sufferer of Generalised Anxiety Disorder, the footage left a knot in my gut. This was not a diva moment. This was someone in distress.

A psychologist was quick to comfort the 46 year old, as were hosts Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris. She was given every opportunity to exit the situation, but she should never have faced it in the first place.