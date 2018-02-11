"I was rocked to the core in there." Tiffany is the first contestant to be voted off I'm A Celeb.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here was shaken up by two early departures – Bernard Tomic bailed two days in, Anthony Mundine lasted about a week – but now the first contestant actually voted out by the public, 1980s singer Tiffany, has been given the boot.

The 46 year-old appeared to be having a genuinely hard time coping with the camp and challenges, and well, the public predictably put her out of her misery.

Tiffany, who had a panic attack on last week’s episode, and broke down in tears the week prior, admitted it truly was a rough trot for her in the jungle.

“It is so hard in there. It’s harder than I thought. I will be honest,” she told hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown after her departure.

“I was rocked to my core and of course, you [Brown] stepped up an helped me, thank you. You saved the day. Again my forever hero.”

The singer was referring to a challenge last week where contestants were suspended upside down over some cliffs and had to throw a ball into a ring in order to win meals. With Tiffany literally petrified due to a fear of heights, Dr Chris Brown offered to take her place, winning the group their one and only meal for the day.