YUM: The easy 3 ingredient fudge we can’t stop making in lockdown.

While many people find baking fun and therapeutic, there are plenty of others that find it… well, stressful.
Despite our best efforts, some of us can’t help but end up with baking fails on our hands where there should have been artisanal sourdough.
If you can relate, then this unbelievably simple recipe might just be for you.
Foodie Instagram account FitWaffleKitchen is known for creating seriously delicious treats (Mars Bar Rocky Road and Nutella Brownies, to name a few). And now, the culinary wonder behind the account has shared her easy fudge recipe.
Not only is it quick, it requires just three ingredients. Behold!
1. KitKat Fudge.
Ingredients
- 1 tin of condensed milk
- 500 grams white chocolate
- 125 grams KitKat (plus eight KitKats if you want to create a base)
Method
- Line the base of the baking tray with KitKats.
- Pour the condensed milk into a saucepan.
- Add the white chocolate and stir over low heat.
- Stir continuously until everything is combined to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning.
- Turn off the heat and fold in the 125 grams of KitKats.
- Only stir once or twice to create a nice swirl.
- Pour the mixture into a lined baking tray, and do it quickly so it doesn't set.
- Put the tray in the fridge for a minimum of three hours.
