YUM: The easy 3 ingredient fudge we can’t stop making in lockdown.

While many people find baking fun and therapeutic, there are plenty of others that find it… well, stressful.

Despite our best efforts, some of us can’t help but end up with baking fails on our hands where there should have been artisanal sourdough.

If you can relate, then this unbelievably simple recipe might just be for you.

Foodie Instagram account FitWaffleKitchen is known for creating seriously delicious treats (Mars Bar Rocky Road and Nutella Brownies, to name a few). And now, the culinary wonder behind the account has shared her easy fudge recipe.

Not only is it quick, it requires just three ingredients. Behold!

Ingredients

1 tin of condensed milk

500 grams white chocolate

125 grams KitKat (plus eight KitKats if you want to create a base)

Method