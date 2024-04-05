The Kelly parents lost two sons because of a single punch. The man responsible will now walk free.





Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

Kathy and Ralph Kelly have experienced grief like no parents ought to.

They have dealt with the deaths of two of their sons — Thomas Kelly and Stuart Kelly.

It all comes back to the callous actions of one man, whose unprovoked one-punch attack in Sydney's CBD over a decade ago changed the course of the Kelly family's life.

Now this week that man has been granted parole and will soon walk free from jail.

Video via Mamamia.

On a Saturday night in July 2012, Ralph and Kelly received a phone call.

Thomas, their eldest son, had left home to attend a friend's 18th birthday. He was more excited than usual, because it was that night he was planning on asking the girl he liked to be his girlfriend. He had never done that before, and had spent hours talking it through with friends.

They were meant to meet under the iconic Coke Sign in Kings Cross, but Thomas didn't know the area particularly well, so he got out of the taxi on Victoria Street about 200 metres away.