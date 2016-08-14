The heartbreaking moment that saw this Olympian become a hero.

She was the favourite to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase, but two-thirds through her heat, disaster struck for Ethiopian runner Etenesh Diro.

She lost her right shoe when another competitor stepped on her heel, causing her to fall to the ground. After trying – and failing – to replace her footwear, she decided there was no time to untie the laces to put her shoe back on.

With only the top three from the heat progressing through to the final, Diro had to continue her run with one bare foot.

These are the Aussie women you need to watch at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Australian women to look out for at the Rio Olympics.

Swimming sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell. Image via Getty. Swimming sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell. Image via Getty.