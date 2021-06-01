9 experiences you didn’t know you could have on a road trip in Tasmania with the whole family.

I have a secret obsession.

Some would call it dysfunctional. Others might even say it’s a complete waste of time and energy.

But if you’ve ever been to Tasmania on a family holiday and experienced the straight-up wonder that occurs on the other side of the Bass Strait, then you’d understand.

Let me backup and give you a bit of context.

Two years ago, when my boy-girl twin toddlers Cooper and Stella were barely walking, we took a family road trip in Tasmania.

We explored Freycinet National Park, swam naked in the Bay of Fires, ran after birds in Dolphin Sands, ran after Scott Morrison at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, and spent our final hours frolicking around Cataract Gorge in Launceston.

Honestly, I haven’t been able to get the vacation out of my head for the past year.

Which leads me back to that “secret obsession” I was talking about.

My guilty pleasure at the moment, especially after the kids have gone to bed and the wine has been poured, is planning our next trip to Tassie.

Do we have it booked? No. But has that stopped me from researching family-friendly activities and adding them all to a Pinterest board for when the time comes? Absolutely not.