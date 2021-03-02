With international travel off the cards, we're all searching for new holiday destinations.

We want something that's exciting and fresh, somewhere that feels far away from our lives at home and is fun for the entire family.

Well, Australia's island state, Tasmania, is that and more.

We could waffle on about why you should take the family to Tasmania, but instead, we're going to show you.

From white-sand beaches to glorious national parks, wombats to wilderness, here are 21 photos that show why a Tasmanian road trip should be your next family holiday.

The stunning Wineglass Bay. Image: Scott Sporleder, Matador. There’s a reason this is number one on the list. As the star of Freycinet National Park, Wineglass Bay is unforgettable. It's known as one of the best beaches in the world, with dazzling white sand and turquoise water, and sees sunshine 300 days a year!