Getting rid of these 5 things in your bedroom will make your life better.

My mother has always told me that the bedroom is a sanctuary — a reprieve from life's chaos.

I always thought her words to be interesting, because I have never found that to be true. But I suppose mounds of clothes on the floor and knick-knacks scattered everywhere never would have brought me much Zen.

Nevertheless, my bedroom is an important place to me because it is where I read, sleep, eat, drink, hang out, complete chores, do work when I WFH and... *checks list* I think that's it.

So I imagine that's the same experience for everyone.

Given all of that, I wanted to gift everyone my opinion on how to make your bedroom better because, why not? And also, why shouldn't I? Considering everyone loved it when I judged them (and myself) for owning fake plants and artwork prints from Kmart, I thought I'd do it again.

So I've compiled a list of all the items that will never belong within the bedroom's hallowed walls.

Here are five things to remove from your bedroom so you might avoid my disappointed wrath.

(And here's a disclaimer once again: I really am just teasing. I don't mind if you have these things in your house, I just don't like them in mine and I would remove them immediately. Because they're ugly. In my opinion.)